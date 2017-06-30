Businesses quench summer thirst and help great cause with “The Big Squeeze”

PARSONS, Tenn-Businesses in Parsons set up lemonade stands all over town Friday for a good cause.

“The Big Squeeze” inspires businesses to come up with a uniquely designed stand. The stands were all taking donations for the VFW organization in Parsons. One stand put their own twist on lemonade hoping they will bring home the trophy again.

“It gets bigger every year. So we try to do better every year. This year we’re not just serving normal lemonade… we’re serving homemade peach lemonade. So it is awesome,” said Candice Stewart, of CB&S Bank.

This is the third year for the “Big Squeeze” in Parsons, with organizers hoping to continue it next year.