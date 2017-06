Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter at local bake shop

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate the magic of a classic book series at a local bake shop.

Friday, June 30, Woodstock on the Square in Jackson will host its 2nd Anniversary Harry Potter event, celebrating 20 years of Hogwarts magic.

That’ll run from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy Harry Potter themed food, a photo booth, a dress up contest, and more.

Witches and wizards of all ages are welcome to attend.