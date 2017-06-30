Chester Co. man, 103, inducted into Tennessee Senior Olympics Hall of Fame

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senior Olympics has inducted a Henderson man into their inaugural Hall of Fame.

Robert Jones, a 103-year-old former farmer from Chester County, was inducted Monday into the first class of the Tennessee Senior Olympics Hall of Fame, according to a release from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

The induction ceremony took place Monday night in Franklin.

Jones competed in the Jackson area for decades, winning hundreds of medals and breaking more than 95 records, according to the release.

He competed in events including shotput, discus, javelin, softball throw, shuffleboard, basketball, softball and — his favorite event — bowling.

Jones has continued to set records as recently as 2015.

“We are so pleased to celebrate Robert and recognize his extraordinary commitment to remaining active and staying healthy,” Christine Dewbre, executive director of the Tennessee Senior Olympics, said in the release.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a longtime sponsor of the Tennessee Senior Olympics and the title sponsor of the Hall of Fame.