Four Jackson Police Department officers receive promotions

JACKSON, Tenn.-Four officers are promoted within the Jackson Police Department, Friday.

Sergeant Danielle Jones was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Division. Investigator Jay Stanfill, Investigator Jerod Cobb and Officer Steward Cepparulo all were promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Investigator Stanfill is assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Jackson Police Department. Investigator Cobb and Officer Cepparulo are assigned to the Special Operations Division of the Jackson Police Department.