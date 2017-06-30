Gun manufacturer announces new Carroll Co. facility with sky-high display

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Men jumping out of a plane is not a normal sight in McKenzie. But that’s exactly what happened Friday to welcome a new business.

“The town’s been really welcoming and opening to us,” Blaine Campbell, owner of Campbell Arms Manufacturing, said.

Campbell is bringing his company to McKenzie, and he did it Friday in a unique fashion. The company is veteran owned and operated and will be right next to the Carroll County Airport.

“They will have over 50 jobs and possible expansion of that,” McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland said. “Already, the business has expanded to over $850,000 and upward.”

They expect that number to reach into the million-dollar range. Mayor Holland sees this as a win not only for the company but for the people of Carroll County.

After looking at many states, Tennessee just seemed to be the right choice for Campbell.

“The veterans component in Tennessee is really a strong motion for us, and the ability and support of the workforce. That’s key,” Campbell said.

Campbell is also proud that making gun parts isn’t the only thing his company does.

“We run Halo for Freedom, which is a veterans’ organization that brings disabled service to disabled veterans in the area,” Campbell said.

They also take the veterans into schools and show the kids they can reach their goals.

“As we say, it’s not the disability — it’s the ability,” Campbell said. “We show that you can do anything you want if you’re willing to put your mind to it and your back, heart and soul behind it as well.”