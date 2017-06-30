Harry Potter fans attend 2nd annual magical event in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.-Dozens of Harry Potter fans came out to celebrate the magic of the classic book series at a local bake shop.

Woodstock on the Square in downtown Jackson hosted its 2nd annual Harry potter event, celebrating 20 years of magic.

There was Harry Potter themed-food, a photo booth and a costume contest as witches and wizards of all ages attended.

“It’s something we can all share that we can read together, we can talk about it together, we can share it together,” said Melissa Baines, a Harry Potter fan.

The books’ magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions.