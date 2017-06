Madison Co. Fire Dept. to host 4th Annual Firefighters Freedom Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. –Good news if you’re looking for a fun way to spend Independence Day.

Tuesday, July 4, the Madison County Fire Department will host its 4th Annual Firefighters Freedom Festival at McKeller-Sipes Regional Airport.

Gates open at 3:00 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy food and games. Live music starts at 5:00 p.m., and fireworks start around 9:00 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.