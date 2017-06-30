Milan holds first-ever Battle of the Badges

MILAN, Tenn. — A Battle of the Badges in the city of Milan is now in the books.

Lifeline Blood Services helped put together the first-ever competition between the city’s police department and fire department.

To the winner goes a commemorative plaque. To the loser, a “pie in the face.”

Starting at noon Friday, residents were given just a few hours to help the local need for blood.

Authorities tell us they’re open to other departments joining in on the fun next year.

“The county sheriff’s department, EMS, county fire department, those type things make it a community-wide effort,” said Chief Steven Dillard of the Milan Fire Department.

We’ll have the results from Friday’s battle on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10.