Mock ‘bomb explosion’ drill at local campus gives nursing students hands-on training

JACKSON, Tenn. — Emergency crews rushed Friday morning into the smoke-filled building of Sprague Hall at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus after what looked like, to some, a “bombing.”

“These things can happen. They can happen anytime and anywhere,” Associate Dean of Nursing at Union University LeAnne Wilhite said.

Thankfully, it was all just a drill, made possible with the help of a $15,000 grant.

“This event today is the final day of an internship for which we received a grant where it’s a disaster simulation where we brought all schools together and the different students in the various programs,” Director of Nursing at University of Memphis Lambuth Christie Schrotberger said.

“Some of this is above what we expect them to know, but that’s part of working together with collaboration,” Wilhite said.

Nursing students from the University of Memphis, Union University and Jackson State Community College all came together to get hands-on experience.

This experience was something they’ve never had before.

“Disaster nursing is not a big part of our curriculum, but in today’s world and all the events that we see and sometimes it’s a daily and weekly basis,” Schrotberger said.

“This kind of environment puts them in a position to be forced to utilize the nursing skills outside the environment they are comfortable in,” Wilhite said.

With the help of victims, played by senior students, the future nurses assessed the scene from the ground and by air, treating the wounded.

Organizers say the Hub City is in good hands.

“We have the community resources, we have the medical resources to handle this type of disaster,” Wilhite said.

Organizers say what usually takes months to prepare only took a couple of weeks thanks to the agencies and student helpers.