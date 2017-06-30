Mugshots : Madison County : 6/29/17 – 6/30/17

1/23 Tierra Wilson Shoplifting

2/23 Benjamin Byrer Aggravated assault

3/23 Eric Simmons Failure to appear

4/23 Freddie Weddle Violation of community corrections



5/23 Hanna Barnes Simple domestic assault

6/23 Holly Bluew Criminal impersonation, criminal trespass, public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/23 Jamie Brattin Methamphetamine possession, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/23 Keith Person Violation of probation



9/23 Kendric Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/23 Lamar Forman Violation of probation, failure to appear

11/23 Lamonte Cole Simple domestic assault

12/23 Michelle Pyron Public intoxication



13/23 Phillip Riggs Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/23 Rahim Williams Shoplifting

15/23 Reginald Turner Theft under $999, criminal trespass

16/23 Renee Gray No charges entered



17/23 Robert Dubose No charges entered

18/23 Roderick Landers No charges entered

19/23 Rodney Simpson Failure to appear

20/23 Sairam Gudiseva DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer



21/23 Terrancio Watkins Failure to appear

22/23 Tishanna Bray Violation of community corrections

23/23 Zackery Jernigan Violation of probation















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/30/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.