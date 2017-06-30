Mugshots : Madison County : 6/29/17 – 6/30/17 June 30, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/23Tierra Wilson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Benjamin Byrer Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Eric Simmons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23Freddie Weddle Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Hanna Barnes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Holly Bluew Criminal impersonation, criminal trespass, public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Jamie Brattin Methamphetamine possession, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Keith Person Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23Kendric Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23Lamar Forman Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Lamonte Cole Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Michelle Pyron Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Phillip Riggs Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23Rahim Williams Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Reginald Turner Theft under $999, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Renee Gray No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Robert Dubose No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Roderick Landers No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Rodney Simpson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Sairam Gudiseva DUI, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Terrancio Watkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Tishanna Bray Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23Zackery Jernigan Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/29/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/30/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore