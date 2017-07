Police: Man arrested, charged with sexual solicitation of minor

MARTIN, Tenn.-Members of the Martin Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested 27-year-old, Roger Dean of Trimble.

Not many details of his arrest were given, however, investigators said he is now charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and criminal attempt to commit aggravated, statutory rape.

He heads to court on those charges next Thursday for his arraignment.