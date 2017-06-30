Redemption Road Rescue hosts petting zoo

JACKSON, Tenn. — Redemption Road Rescue held a petting zoo Friday in Jackson.

The nonprofit brought out animals of all shapes and sizes for petting.

Amber Storey-Knight, the resident program director at Jackson Oaks Senior Living, says there is so much proof backing the connection with animals and health, from help with anxiety to lowering blood pressure.

We asked her how everyone responded to the day with the animals.

“Wonderful, just wonderful,” Storey-Knight said. “The residents just goo-ed and gah-ed over the animals, petting them, and they just love it.”

Redemption Road Rescue plans to make the petting zoo an annual event.