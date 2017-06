Reelfoot Lake State Park to host 4th of July celebration

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. –Get into star-spangled spirit at a 4th of July celebration.

Sunday, July 2, Reelfoot Lake State Park will host the festivities at Round House Blue Bank Park from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At the event, you can enjoy live music, a car show, and free hot dogs.

For more information, call (731) 253-2007.