Scattered Storms This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through West Tennessee will once again continue into the evening hours. By 7 p.m. the chance for rain will drop to 30%. Passing storms will remain possible overnight and continue into the holiday weekend with more of the dreaded heat and humidity.

TONIGHT

Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight! West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather, so while the risk for severe weather is low – one or two thunderstorms could become strong or severe. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will only allow for temperatures to drop to just the lower and middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Tomorrow will be much like today – hot and humid with a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms. The computer models are still not saying that the rain will last all day. Models have also not been consistent with the likeliest time frame for rain on Saturday other than mainly focusing on the morning and afternoon hours for most of the shower activity.

West Tennessee is also in a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday, so one or two thunderstorms could become strong or severe on Saturday producing damaging winds. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com