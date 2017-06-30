TSWA releases All-State softball rosters

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Sports Writers Association released their softball All-State teams and we saw six girls make the list.

In D-2, USJ’s Kallie Pickens gets the nod after slugging six homers, with 33 runs batted in.

In class 2-A, South Side’s Josie Willingham finds her name on the list. The UT commit brought in 32 runs while stealing 13 bases.

Staying in that class, Lexington’s Kaitlyn Kelly makes the cut after batting .541 on the season with 58 RBI’s.

Rounding out class 2-A, Dyersburg’s Taylor Hopper.

In Class-A, Jackson Christian’s slugger Sophie Dunavant earned a spot on the roster. She brought in 48 runs while blasting 10 home runs.

Last but not least, Huntingdon’s Kaci Fuller.