WEATHER UPDATE

MOIST UNSTABLE AIR ALONG WITH AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL RESULT IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. MANY OF THOSE STORMS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS WEST TENNESSEE AND NORTH MISSISSIPPI. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 80S AND NEAR 90 OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS WITH LOWS IN THE 70S.

SOME OF THE THUNDERSTORMS MAY BECOME SEVERE TONIGHT AND AGAIN ON SATURDAY. MORE THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE REGION THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK. THE FOURTH OF JULY HIGH WILL BE NEAR 90 WITH A 40% CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com