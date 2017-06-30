West Tenn. preacher sentenced to 52 years for rape of child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee preacher has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said in a news release that 29-year-old Jarvis Gray was sentenced Thursday by Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee.

Gray, who called himself “Prophet Gray,” was convicted of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery in May.

The girl said the incidents happened when Gray would watch her and her siblings in their family home when their parents were away.

Prosecutors say Gray had been living with the family but was not related to them.