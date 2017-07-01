39th Annual Savannah Bluegrass Festival continues into Day 2

SAVANNAH, Tenn. – It was day two for the Savannah Bluegrass Festival and people came from all over to town square to enjoy the music.

The festival is a Savannah tradition that started up 35 years ago. Since then, hundreds of blue grass artists come far and wide to perform.

“I just appreciate them coming out and enjoying the music so its something we want to continue on for awhile longer but maybe we will get some younger person to take it over,” said Jerrolds.

Wayne Jerrolds is not only the man who created the festival, but a performer himself. He said he hopes to see more people come out next year.

The festival is always held the weekend of the fourth of July, and is free to everyone.