Local Chester co. church celebrates 150 years of gatherings

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. – The Chester County community came out to celebrate a church that has been continuously meeting for over a century . Frye’s Point Church has been meeting for 150 years. Today they celebrated that achievement with a time of worship and then a cookout right behind the church.

“We’re gonna open it up to the community,” Bobbie McCann, President of the Community Day Fundraiser, said. “We have activities available for kids, lots of food and we’re gonna have meet and greet and just a great celebration.”

The Mayor of Chester County, Dwain Seaton, was also there to read a proclamation about the historic church. Pastor Melvin White believes the bonds they have formed with the community is what has allowed the church to last for this long.

“United people, black, white, it doesn’t matter what,” White said. “God is a united person and he sees no color so therefor we are united.”

Pastor White hopes today sets an example of unity not only for the county but also for the United States. And don’t count this church out just because of it’s age.

“I would like everyone to know that Frye’s Point is a pillar of the community,” McCann said. “That we reach out and we’re gonna be doing other things in the future to engage the community.”

The celebration will continue on Sunday with worship, food and fun for the community.