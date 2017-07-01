Rockabilly Hall of Fame inducts two family members at once

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a historic moment at the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame, as music lovers inducted and honored two family members at once.

“It’s just an honor to get inducted w ith Eddie,” Bobby Cochran said. “I mean, he has been my idol since I have been a little kid.”

Bobby Cochran was inducted along with his uncle Eddie Cochran, the rockabilly legend behind “Summertime Blues” and “C’mon Everybody.”

Eddie died in 1960, but Bobby continues to carry out his legend.

“So the president calls me and he says they are actually inducting me and Eddie,” Cochran said. “And I said, ‘Oh, holy macrel, that’s amazing,’ and he says, ‘I don’t think its ever been done.'”

At age 12, Bobby knew he wanted to follow his uncle’s footsteps. He said he was inspired by Eddie to use music to connect people.

“Without music, what would most people do,” he said. “Every movie you watch would be nothing without the music.”

After the induction, Bobby and his band played for the crowd their version of Eddie’s music, along with some original songs.

“The Cochran family is like the Kennedy family in history,” said Henry Harrison, the founder of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

Harrison said it’s important to honor artists like the Cochrans to keep history alive.

“Snap your fingers, tap your toes and feel good,” he said. “Rockabilly music is about feeling good.”

Bobby Cochran is the 57th artist to be inducted into the hall.

He has worked with many bands, including Steppen Wolf, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Leon Russell.

The owner of the rockabilly hall of fame is not naming the next artist to be inducted just yet, but he did say it is a couple from England, and they will be inducted via Skype.