Scattered Storms This Weekend

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. Friday

Conditions are mainly dry for now in West Tennessee but we’ll need to watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms returning after midnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will only allow for temperatures to drop to just the lower and middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Tomorrow will be much like today – hot and humid with a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms. The computer models are still not saying that the rain will last all day. Models have also not been consistent with the likeliest time frame for rain on Saturday other than mainly focusing on the afternoon hours for most of the shower activity. Parts of West Tennessee are under a marginal risk for severe weather, so while the risk for severe weather is low – one or two thunderstorms could become strong or severe.

The chance for rain is a little bit lower on Sunday but passing storms will remain possible. We’re looking at a 30% chance for rain on the Fourth of July so stay tuned into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the forecast, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

