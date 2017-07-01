Watching For Isolated Storms

Weather Update: 7:20 PM CDT

We’ll be scanning the skies over the next couple hours through sunset. Convection has been trying to focus on a remnant boundary that is laying out across northwest Tennessee. No particular storms have been able to hold together. The better chance tonight is that will continue. However, there is a slight chance a storm or two could get going tonight. If they do, they pose a isolated damaging wind and large hail threat. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy overnight with temperatures falling through the low 80s and upper 70s.

VIPIR7 Storm Team Meteorologist”

Facebook: Moe Shamell

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com