Local Jackson church helps children express their talents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Mega Grace Live Church hosts Kids University each Sunday. The class runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They play games, draw, sing, act and have so many other ways they let kids express themselves.

“We believe in impacting our community by impacting our young people as well as the family,” Tamika Young, Associate Minister at Mega Grace, said. “So if you raise up a new generation in the things of God you’ll change the community.”

Each week they have a different lesson for the kids. At the end of they year they have a graduation.

“We want them to express themselves in ways they feel comfortable,” Young said. “We also want to help them reach their goals. Whether that is an artist, a rapper, a judge or even a pastor.”

They will be hosting community events all through July that are free to everyone. For more information go to their website www.megagracelive.org.