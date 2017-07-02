Warm And Muggy Evening; Isolated Storms Possible

Weather Update 7:37 PM CDT:

A quiet evening for most of west Tennessee, but we’ll be watching for a few isolated storms this evening.

Temperatures will fall through the low 80s and into the upper 70s this evening. With humidity being higher it will be sticky out tonight.

Tomorrow we expect a sunny start to the day. Clouds will increase as an upper level wave moves across Arkansas. Late afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop. The main threat with the storms will be very heavy rain, frequent lightning and isolated damaging winds. I will have the next look at the forecast coming up on Eyewitness News ABC/CBS at 10:00 PM.

