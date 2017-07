Beech Lake plays host to 2017 Festival of the Lakes

LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Head to a local lake for some 4th of July fun.

Tuesday, July 4, the City of Lexington and the Henderson County Chamber will host the 2017 Festival of the Lakes.

The fun kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at Beech Lake.

This year’s festivities include a barbecue cook-off, live music, and a beauty pageant.

At 9:00 p.m., a fireworks extravaganza will begin.

It’s free and open to everyone.

For more information, call 968-2126.