Chance for Rain on the Fourth of July

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. Monday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger past sunset with a 40% chance for rain overnight. Showers could be heavy at times but the threat for severe weather will continue to diminish. The atmosphere will have been “worked over” pretty well after the day’s storms. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Independence Day has a chance for more rain as seen above where VIPIRCast has scattered showers an thunderstorms at 5pm. However, the chance is lower tomorrow than it was for today as the coverage area for tomorrow’s rain will be much more limited. Right now, we have a 30% chance for rain Tuesday with a potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times and with the potential for lightning, we’ll need to stay weather aware. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s with the humidity making it feel like the lower 90s outside at the warmest point of the day.

More rain is looking likely on Wednesday and Thursday but there’s a break in the rain forecast for the end of the week! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast detailing when we’ll have the likeliest chance for wet weather tomorrow.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com