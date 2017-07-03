Henry Co. man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison on firearm, meth offenses

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to over 9 years in federal prison on counts of unlawful firearm possession and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Marvin Steinberg, 38, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

A judge sentenced Steinberg on June 29. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the sentence Monday. The sentence includes three years of supervised release to begin after his incarceration.

According to information presented in court, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Steinberg’s home in Paris on Nov. 6, 2015, because of suspected methamphetamine and firearm possession, according to the release.

Officers reportedly found six firearms, ammunition and a loaded AK magazine. They also found methamphetamine along with digital scales, pipes, a bong and a gas mask, according to the release.

Steinberg was present at the time of the search and admitted to officers that the methamphetamine and some of the firearms were his, according to the release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office all investigated the case.