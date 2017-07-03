Humboldt police ask public to ID man in Wal-Mart thefts

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police in Humboldt are asking the public to help identify a man they say has been involved in multiple thefts from Wal-Mart.

Between May and July, police say the man seen in a surveillance image has entered Wal-Mart in Humboldt and taken multiple items without paying, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

He has been aided by different women on at least three occasions, according to the release.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has other information is asked to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322.