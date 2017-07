Milan to show “The Sandlot” at movie in the park

MILAN, Tenn. –The city of Milan hosts an event, perfect for families celebrating the 4th of July.

Monday, July 3, you can head to Milan City Park for food, fun, and a viewing of the movie “The Sandlot.”

The Milan VFW will serve hamburger and hot dog plates starting at 6:30 p.m.

The movie starts at 8:00 p.m., and fireworks will start after the show ends.

It’s free and open to the public. For more information, call (731) 686-3301.