Miss Tennessee Caty Davis hosts fundraiser in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Miss Tennessee 2017 Caty Davis hosts a fundraiser Monday in Lexington.

The event is being held at the historic Princess Theatre. To raise money, Davis is presenting two showings of “Despicable Me 3.”

The first showing was Monday afternoon, and the later show is set to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Davis will also be taking pictures and signing autographs as part of the fundraiser. The money raised will go to Children’s Miracle Network and her platform named “Addiction Doesn’t Define Me,” established to empower families affected by substance abuse.

“It’s exciting that so many people out here are donating and also see the work that I’m doing and want to help out as well,” Davis said.

Of the money raised, 29 percent will go to Aspell Recovery Center in Jackson.

On July 4, she will be attending the Festival of the Lakes at Beech Lake in Lexington.