Mugshots : Madison County : 6/30/17 – 7/03/17

1/43 Stephanie Morris Simple domestic assault

2/43 Andre Williams DUI, violation of implied consent law

3/43 Andrew Hall DUI, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle

4/43 Andrew March Methamphetamine possession



5/43 Billy Witherspoon DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence

6/43 Bradley Yants Violation of probation

7/43 Brandee Carney DUI

8/43 Cedric Richardson No charges entered



9/43 Charles Smith DUI, violation of implied consent law

10/43 Christopher Baxter Contempt of court

11/43 Christopher Fitzgerald Disorderly conduct

12/43 Cody Bolding Simple domestic assault, vandalism, failure to appear



13/43 Cortavious Jones Resisting stop/arrest, public intoxication

14/43 Creston Robertson Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/43 Dale Lovell Violation of probation

16/43 David Farmer Assault



17/43 David Hardee DUI, violation of implied consent law

18/43 Demetres Poindexter Failure to appear

19/43 Donald Bradley No charges entered

20/43 Dustin Mays Vandalism



21/43 Eric Franklin DUI, violation of implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia

22/43 James Morris Possession of stolen property

23/43 James Talerico Aggressive panhandling prohibited

24/43 Jasmine Williamson Disorderly conduct



25/43 Jessie Sisco Legend drugs-possession without prescription

26/43 Jimmy Dudley Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/43 Jordan Sanders Forgery, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

28/43 Joshual Booker Violation of probation



29/43 Julia Smith Domestic assault, domestic vandalism

30/43 Keaton Bolden DUI, violation of implied consent law, simple possession

31/43 Keith Aspiranti Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

32/43 Kimberly Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/43 Lorenzo Qawwi Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contempt of court, violation of probation, failure to appear

34/43 Maegen Echols Contempt of court

35/43 Matthew Sutherland DUI

36/43 Nakia Love Simple assault, violation of community corrections



37/43 Nathan Ripley Failure to appear

38/43 Raymond Blue DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

39/43 Ricky May Failure to appear

40/43 Rome Huntsman Aggravated domestic assault



41/43 Stevie Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license

42/43 Terance Moore Failure to comply

43/43 Zachary Jackson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/30/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/03/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.