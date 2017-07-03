Mugshots : Madison County : 6/30/17 – 7/03/17 July 3, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/43Stephanie Morris Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/43Andre Williams DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/43Andrew Hall DUI, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer, text messaging while operating a motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 4/43Andrew March Methamphetamine possession Show Caption Hide Caption 5/43Billy Witherspoon DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 6/43Bradley Yants Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/43Brandee Carney DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/43Cedric Richardson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 9/43Charles Smith DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 10/43Christopher Baxter Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/43Christopher Fitzgerald Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/43Cody Bolding Simple domestic assault, vandalism, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/43Cortavious Jones Resisting stop/arrest, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 14/43Creston Robertson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/43Dale Lovell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/43David Farmer Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/43David Hardee DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 18/43Demetres Poindexter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/43Donald Bradley No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 20/43Dustin Mays Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 21/43Eric Franklin DUI, violation of implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 22/43James Morris Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 23/43James Talerico Aggressive panhandling prohibited Show Caption Hide Caption 24/43Jasmine Williamson Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 25/43Jessie Sisco Legend drugs-possession without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 26/43Jimmy Dudley Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/43Jordan Sanders Forgery, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 28/43Joshual Booker Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/43Julia Smith Domestic assault, domestic vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 30/43Keaton Bolden DUI, violation of implied consent law, simple possession Show Caption Hide Caption 31/43Keith Aspiranti Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 32/43Kimberly Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/43Lorenzo Qawwi Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contempt of court, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 34/43Maegen Echols Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 35/43Matthew Sutherland DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 36/43Nakia Love Simple assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 37/43Nathan Ripley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 38/43Raymond Blue DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/43Ricky May Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 40/43Rome Huntsman Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 41/43Stevie Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 42/43Terance Moore Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 43/43Zachary Jackson Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/30/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/03/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore