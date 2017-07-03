Police: Car runs off road and into pond in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.-Huntingdon police were called after a car reportedly drove into a pond along Industrial Drive, Monday.

According to investigators, three people were inside when the vehicle went off the road.

Officers said the driver was thought to have had a seizure, or diabetic episode that caused her to lose control, behind the wheel.

Her husband, and a 74-year-old man were also in the car when it was submerged. All three were taken to Baptist Hospital in Huntingdon.