Police seek to ID man in Jackson gas station robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for help to identify a man they say robbed a Jackson convenience store by threatening to pull a gun on the clerk.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at the Super Stop gas station located at 336 South Highland Avenue, according to a report from the Jackson Police Department.

The clerk told police the man went behind the counter with a trash bag and started filling it with cartons of cigarettes.

When the clerk asked what he was doing, he told her he would pull a handgun and shoot her if she didn’t get away from him, according to the report.

The man is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, standing five feet eight or nine inches tall and wearing a gray shirt and gray and white striped shorts.

The man then left the store with an undetermined amount of cigarettes heading north on North Highland Avenue.

He was reportedly driving an older model white mini van with a spare tire or missing hubcap on the front driver’s side.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has other information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).