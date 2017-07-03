THP ramps up enforcement for 4th of July holiday

JACKSON, Tenn. — With many folks off work enjoying this extended Independence Day holiday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has all hands on deck in an effort to save lives.

With Fourth of July celebrations taking place across the area, the THP is working to prevent fatal traffic accidents. During the Fourth of July holiday in 2016, 14 people were killed in car crashes in Tennessee.

Troopers are patrolling the highways, stopping traffic violations that could cause serious accidents.

“Remind people that they need to be smart — buckle up, obey the law, don’t drive impaired,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Lt. Brad Wilbanks said. “That’s what we’re hoping to do — reduce fatalities by being seen.”

Troopers say distracted driving, speeding and drinking and driving usually cause trouble on the road. Last year, three crashes stemmed from driving under the influence, and eight victims were not wearing seat belts.

“We believe seat belts can save lives,” Lt. Wilbanks said. “And that’s why we write so many tickets — try to encourage people to wear seat belts.”

Even if you are following the rules of the roads, drivers should watch out for other drivers.

“If you’re not driving distracted, great. Good for you. But you need to pay attention for those who don’t,” Wilbanks said. “Be prepared, because if they cross over the center line, they only have seconds to react. So pay attention when you’re on the road. It’s not the time to be doing other things. You need to focus on driving.”

AAA is offering free tows within 10 miles to drivers who can’t make the drive home safely. To call a Tow to Go, the number is 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246).

“Have a good weekend. Enjoy, celebrate our independence. But be safe. Be smart,” Lt. Wilbanks said.

THP will have sobriety checkpoints throughout the state. AAA’s Tow to Go program runs through 6 a.m. Monday.