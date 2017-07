WEATHER UPDATE

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MEMPHIS HAS ISSUED A FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF WEST TENNESSEE, DESOTO COUNTY IN MISSISSIPPI, A PORTION OF ARKANSAS AND MISSOURI.

A series of upper level disturbances will move across the Mid-South this week, resulting in ccontinued shower and thunderstorm chances each day. highs this week will be in the 80s to lower 90s with lows mainly in the 70s.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com