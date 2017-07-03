West Tennesseans celebrate Independence Day weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Around this time over 241 years ago, the continental congress adopted the declaration of independence. Experts say, celebration back then included concerts, bonfires, parades, and the firing of cannons, and today, festivities don’t seem to be much different.

“Feels great to be an american, for sure,” said Brent Mayfield, TNT tent owner.

“Oh, I’m thankful to be an American boy! Brought up an American, Henderson County, born and raised,” said Henderson resident Jimmy Duke.

Fourth of July. A time when people across the nation hang their stars and stripes and celebrate being an American.

“1776 is when we declared our independence,” said Mayfield. “We separated from Britain, and told them were going to be our own county.”

Owners at Anderson’s Farm Market say, they’ve been busy all weekend.

“We have a lot of people from out of town. There’s a lot of people coming from Memphis, going to the river, and it’s fun to see all the new faces,” said Saleesa Anderson, an owner of Anderson’s Farm Market.

“Well we’re hoping to just have a barbecue, watermelon, cantaloupe, ripe tomatoes,” Duke said. “We’re just going to have a wonderful, big day.”

People we spoke with Sunday celebrate their Independence Day weekend in a variety of ways, but one tradition in particular seemed to be a favorite.

“It’s America’s birthday, and it’s just fun because you get to shoot fireworks up,” said Lexington Resident Ryleigh Hardin.

Firework shows are a must for many people on the Fourth of July, with a wide selection to choose from.

“We’ve got firecrackers that everybody likes, and then it starts with the aerials. Then we have roman candles and sparklers,” said Gerrianne Mayfield, TNT tent owner.

But in the end, people we spoke with agreed, being united is what’s most important.

“Family time, you know, lots of people get off for work and are allowed to spend time as families,” Brent Mayfield said, “and I think that’s very important.”