Families flock to Pickwick Landing for Fourth of July

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. – If you find yourself at Pickwick Landing State Park on Independence Day, you can probably expect a friendly “Happy fourth of July,” greeting from the families that visit.

When you’re not seeing jet skis fly by or dad cooking something tasty on the grill, you can find families who come to Pickwick lake, like Charles Kennedy and his family, who said it’ll always have a special place in their heart.

“I used to come here as a little boy,” said Kennedy, who’s family made a trip from Wisconsin to come to the lake. “I brought my kids here for the first time and they’re hooked, it’s a beautiful part of the country.”

Charles daughter Chloe said she had a blast swimming in the lake with her dog and she can’t wait until they come back someday.

Tour Hardin County and the Friends of Pickwick Landing State Park will have a night of fireworks on the lake at 9 pm.