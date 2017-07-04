Fourth of July Forecast

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

It’s been a mostly dry day today for West Tennessee other than a few showers in southwest Tennessee this morning. A low pressure system over Oklahoma and Arkansas will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area later on in the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times and with the potential for lightning, we’ll need to stay weather aware.

TONIGHT

Hour-by-hour, you can see VIPIRCast shows scattered storms moving northeast into West Tennessee. The risk for severe weather remains low but with a potential for lightning, it’s important that you stay on the lookout for thunderstorms in your area. We’ll have a 40% chance for rain tonight.





Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s at the coolest point of the night. Patchy fog will be possible in the morning.

More rain is looking likely on Wednesday as the low pressure system gets even closer to West Tennessee. Most of the region has a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast and details on the potential threats, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com