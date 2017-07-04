Mother Nature Provided Fireworks Possible

Weather Update 12:45 PM CDT

Its been mostly quiet this afternoon across West Tennessee. We are currently located between two waves of energy. We are monitoring the approach of the second wave as it interacts with the unstable air mass in place. There is plenty of energy to work with thanks to the abundant moisture and now sunshine. Hourly data is not excited about activity until later this evening with the main wave. Timing wise, its still a little sketchy. I updated the forecast for the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport fireworks to around 40% chance of storms. The thinking is the chance will get better with time this evening. Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening as you celebrate. Have a great 4th of July. Chief Meteorologist Tom Meiners will be in this evening with the updated look at the forecast.

