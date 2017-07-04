West Tennessee celebrates Independence Day

DYER, Tenn. — A sea of red, white and blue all over West Tennessee, not only to celebrate, but to remember.

“It’s for our independence,” Dyer fire chief Ryan Shanklin said. “For the soldiers that fell for our country, and done everything for us to be here and have the freedom to do what we are doing.”

Shanklin said the city kicks off the holiday every year with a parade downtown. Then everyone heads to a nearby park for an arts and crafts fair, a pet show and later, fireworks.

“We come ever year,” Shanklin said. “Kids love the firetrucks, and it’s just good PR for us.”

The July holiday means even more to local navy veteran, Bernard Wooley. His father and son both served our country as well.

Wooley honored them by walking in the parade, dressed for the occasion.

“This is a traditional Uncle Sam uniform, and I am proud to wear it,” he said.

In McKenzie, flags were also raised high as the city prepared for a new independence day tradition.

“I just think it will be a fun event for the children, and maybe they will have memories of childhood fun, so that’s all I really want,” said parade coordinator Jennifer Waldrup.

Waldrup said this is the first year for the children’s parade, and while it’s a day for fun, it’s important to remember what the holiday is all about.

“I think everybody should remember what our veterans and our people have done to give us this freedom,” she said.

Additional festivities in McKenzie include the freedom festival at recreational park.

There will be live entertainment, food vendors and a fireworks show.

The festival is free to everyone.