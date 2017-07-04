Wet Wednesday Ahead

Weather Update – 10:15 p.m. Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the night. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Wednesday. Patchy fog will be possible early on in the day.

More rain is looking likely on Wednesday as the low pressure system gets even closer to West Tennessee. Most of the region has a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow. Damaging winds are the main concern on Wednesday but heavy rain could lead to isolated incidents of flash flooding. Highs will be in the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon.

