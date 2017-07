30th Annual Charity Horse Show to benefit Youthtown

OAKFIELD, Tenn. –Have fun at a horse show and help out a great local cause.

Saturday, July 8, the Midsouth Horse Show Association will host its 30th Annual Charity Horse Show.

Festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. at Pugh Borne Park in Oakfield.

The show will benefit Youthtown and feature pony rides, petting zoos, silent auctions, and concessions.

It’s free and open to the public and will happen rain or shine.