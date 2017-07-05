FB Live video shows local gas station allegedly selling outdated food products

A local gas station in Jackson is being called out by concerned customers for allegedly selling outdated food products.

JACKSON, Tenn — When you go to a convenience store to make a purchase the last thing you expect is to leave with is an item that is years past the expiration date. Well, one local man claims he encountered that very issue and wanted his concerns to be heard loud and clear.

A Facebook live video posted Sunday night has raised questions about one local gas station allegedly selling expired food products.

“Sunday night I had left the skating rink from DJ’ing and I stopped in to get a little snack,” concerned customer, Jerald Skinner said.

Skinner claims he posted the video after making a purchase and said he noticed something was wrong after the first bite. “Something told me to look at the bag because it was real salty, you know salt can last. I looked down and saw the date on it and that’s when I got mad,” Skinner said.

In the video, as the product gets closer to the camera, it shows May 10, 2014 as the expiration date.

“When I saw the date I was real mad so I said I was going to video it to put it on Facebook to kind of put it on blast to let people know to check the dates and tell the kids to check the dates.”

While recording, Skinner said he went inside the store claiming there was more of the same food products on the shelf. He said they all have a May 2014 expiration date.

After learning about the post, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News visited the gas station in the video, a Citgo on North Highland Avenue. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the store owner, Mohamed Annamer, who declined to speak on camera, but said he believes the person behind the video post was paid to put the products in his store.

“I’ve been around this city a long time,” Skinner said. “He obviously knew who he was talking about. Nobody’s going to pay me to go in and put nothing in a store to set somebody up like that.”

Skinner said he did receive a refund, but explained it was not about getting his money back.

“The biggest thing is it’s allowed to happen in a city like this and they just let it go and nobody’s doing anything about it,” said Skinner.

The Department of Agriculture said the state of Tennessee has no laws in place to combat outdated foods found in convenience stores. However , if you notice a product with a past expiration date health officials urge consumers to call them with their concerns.

Health officials said inspectors are usually sent out twice a year to check on stores, but there is no certain time frame for those visits.

If you have questions or concerns, health experts say you should call your local department of agriculture.

That number is (615) 837-5193.