Final jury selection begins for first suspect’s trial in Holly Bobo case

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The final jury selection process has begun in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest trials in West Tennessee history.

Wednesday marked the start of the final selection process for a jury that will hear the case against Zach Adams, one of three men accused of playing a part in the kidnapping, rape and death of Holly Bobo.

Bobo disappeared on April 13, 2011, from her Decatur County home.

Human remains were found in September 2014 that were later identified as the 20-year-old.

Adams’ trial is scheduled to begin Monday, July 10.