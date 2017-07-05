Fire destroys Gibson Co. home; no injuries reported

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A shed fire leads to a total loss for a family in Gibson County.

In what authorities say started as an electrical issue, first responders on their way to a structure fire were told the blaze had spread to a home just a few feet away.

While the mobile home was a total loss, no one inside was hurt. The family and their pets — including several exotic pets such as a snake and lizard — all made it out safe.

Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey says two of the family’s cats were saved by their newest equipment.

“We got to try out our new pet mask,” Chief Cathey said. “They worked real well. Both cats are at the vet now. The vet says they’re probably going to make a full recovery.”

Firefighters received help Wednesday from fellow first responders from Bradford, Milan and Atwood fire departments.

Officials aren’t expecting any foul play.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.