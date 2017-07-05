Fun Bash to benefit local recovery center for youth

JACKSON, Tenn. –Have fun and help a local recovery center all at the same time.

Monday, July 10, Pathways Treatment and Recovery for Youth will host a fun bash.

That’ll run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

Free health information will be available, along with giveaways, snacks, interactive activities, and more.

Vendors will also be on-site, including the Jackson Fire Department and the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.