Gibson Co. man convicted of child rape sentenced to 40 years

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 40 years on counts including rape of a child.

Shane O. Todd was sentenced Wednesday, according to the Gibson County Circuit Court clerk.

According to court documents, Todd was sentenced to 30 years to run concurrently on multiple counts of rape of a child, 10 years to run consecutively for solicitation of a minor, and five years to run concurrently for aggravated sexual battery.

Todd was found guilty May 16.

His initial arrest was in March 2016 by the Dyer Police Department. Police said there were two alleged victims and that the complaints came from a family member of the victims.