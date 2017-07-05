Grand jury indicts accused gunman in death of TBI agent

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting and killing a TBI agent in Jackson has been indicted by a grand jury.

Brenden Burns was indicted Wednesday in the death of TBI Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier.

Burns is accused of shooting and killing Frazier during an undercover drug buy in August 2016 on Brianfield Cove.

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. July 10 before Madison County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Adkins.

Burns remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.