Humboldt alderman appears on harassment charge

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt alderman Don Graves went before a judge Wednesday for his pending harassment charge.

Graves is accused of contacting a woman after being repeatedly asked to stop.

It was a short hearing before Judge Mark Agee.

Graves’ attorney, Mark Donahoe, told the judge an agreement was reached in the harassment case but that they need more time to prepare paperwork.

Donahoe says the case will likely be dismissed.

Graves’ next court appearance is set for July 26.