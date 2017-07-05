Jefferson Awards nominations
WBBJ-TV ABC/CBS 7, along with Leaders Credit Union, is proud to bring the Jefferson Awards back to West Tennessee.
Do you have a relative, a friend or a co-worker who is having an impact in our West Tennessee community? In every neighborhood, there are “Unsung Heroes” — volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties. Together with Leaders Credit Union, WBBJ wants to highlight and honor these “Unsung Heroes.”
Click here for the nomination form.